KSBI-TV Deploys TVUPack



MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.: ENG backpack maker TVU Networks says KSBI-TV has deployed its TVUPack.



In late 2010, KSBI, an independent station based in Oklahoma City, adjusted its programming strategy to focus on providing local live entertainment mixed with syndicated programming. According to Jerry Hart, vice president of operations for KSBI, the move to focus on live local entertainment was a strategic move to keep the station viable in a competitive marketplace.



“KSBI is one of the last independent TV stations in the region. Our whole purpose is to be a local station. We don’t do news. We want to do local entertainment mixed with syndicated programming. No way you can do this kind of TV without live capabilities and TVUPack is one of the critical elements for making the goals of the station happen,” Hart said.



By deploying TVUPack, KSBI was able to identify innovative ways to broadcast local events from high school sports to the Oklahoma State Fair and beyond. KSBI’s coverage of local high school football has become one of the station’s flagship programs. Hart said KSBI saved more than $200,000 in operational costs by deploying TVUPack.



