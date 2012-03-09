Juniper Research Forecasts Growth in Tablet Mobile TV Viewing



Juniper Research released a new report on March 6 finding "growing user satisfaction with mobile TV on tablets will push average monthly viewing times to 186 minutes per month in 2014."



"This increase will be most apparent in North America where there is already significant mobile TV usage, and where Internet TV services such as Hulu and Netflix are extremely popular," the research firm said



Juniper says one of the drivers for the increase in viewing is "the continued integration of mobile services into pay-TV packages." "Tablets can offer a richer viewing experience when used alongside traditional television by allowing the user to access supplementary information such as plot synopses and actor biographies. These devices also enable users to view pay-TV content or to watch catch-up services when away from home, extending the reach of traditional TV services."



However, the news release was not as optimistic about broadcast mobile TV, saying "The majority of broadcast mobile TV users will be from the Far East and China." It also noted that "the vast majority" of mobile TV revenues will come from subscriptions.



A summary of the report mentions Dyle and Mobile Content Venture, as well as several broadcast groups and networks. There is a full chapter (more than 13 pages) on "The Market for Broadcast Mobile TV." There's also a short section on broadcast mobile TV in the chapter titled "The Future of Mobile TV." I didn't have access to the full report--the price for a single user license PDF copy is 1,750 Pounds Sterling.





