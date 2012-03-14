Jampro Antennas Powers CFAP-DT in Québec City, Canada
SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Jampro Antennas, Inc. announced the successful installation and commissioning of a custom-designed, digital television transmission antenna for CFAP-DT, a French-language broadcaster located in Québec City, Québec, Canada.
The antenna is one of Jampro’s Prostar Series, a JA/MS-20/39 SHO broadband UHF slot set to transmit on Channel 39 in a side-mounted, horizontally polarized omnioid pattern. Jampro customized the unit to fit and travel within the confines of a high-rise elevator, thus reducing the expensive installation costs normally associated with a traditional rooftop installation.
CFAP-DT is a V Interactions-owned station, which promotes itself with the slogan “Be Entertained.” It completed its transition to digital operation in August 2011.
