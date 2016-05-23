IPAWS June Regional Test Pushed Back
WASHINGTON—The upcoming regional IPAWS EAS test that involves California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming has been pushed back to June 15. Previously scheduled for a week earlier, the move was done in response to Cascadia Rising, a separate exercise meant to explore a major earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
For more information, read the full story on TV Technology’s sister publication Radio World.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox