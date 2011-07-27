IEEE Publishes White Space Standard for Broadband

PISCATAWAY, N.J.: The IEEE today announced that it has published its transmission standard for broadband in white spaces. IEEE 802.22 covers areas up to 60 miles from a transmitter with speeds of up to 22 Mbps.



“This new standard for Wireless Regional Area Networks takes advantage of the favorable transmission characteristics of the VHF and UHF TV bands to provide broadband wireless access over a large area up to 100 km from the transmitter. Each WRAN will deliver up to 22 Mbps per channel without interfering with reception of existing TV broadcast stations, using the so-called white spaces between the occupied TV channels,” the organization said.



The intent of IEEE 802.22 is for launching broadband in rural, sparsely populate areas with plenty of white space. The standard “incorporates advanced cognitive radio capabilities including dynamic spectrum access, incumbent database access, accurate geolocation techniques, spectrum sensing, regulatory domain dependent policies, spectrum etiquette, and coexistence for optimal use of the available spectrum,” IEEE said.



The IEEE 802.22 Working Group initiated its work following the Notice of Inquiry issued by the Federal Communications Commission on unlicensed operation in the TV broadcast bands.



More information is available at the 802.22 Working Group website.

