HESP Alliance to Demo HESP-Ready Solutions at 2022 NAB Show

LEUVEN, Belgium—The HESP Alliance has announced that its members will showcase their High Efficiency Streaming Protocol (HESP) solutions at NAB Show 2022.

HESP can bring sub-second latency live and interactive streaming experiences at scale, ideally suited for use cases such as live sports and betting, e-sports, virtual events, online gaming and e-learning. High efficiency streaming additionally enables operators to bring a lean-back TV experience over OTT to their viewers, as HESP can provide for fast channel change, as low as 100ms, in addition to its ultra-low latency capabilities, the group said.

The HESP Alliance will demonstrate these solutions during its new HESP Alliance Walking Tour at NAB Show 2022. This tour is intended for both media companies and vendors.

Participating in this event is free, but registration is required. The full schedule and registration form is to be found here .

The tour will be followed by an HESP Alliance networking event.

“This tour embodies the increasing adoption of HESP. Our members brought five solutions to the prestigious NAB Show to demonstrate that HESP is not just alive and kicking, but also a mature standard,” explains Steven Tielemans, president of the HESP Alliance. “This tour is a great opportunity for everyone to discover the outstanding capabilities of HESP, and to access the shared knowledge base of the HESP Alliance.”

During the tour attendees will see HESP Alliance members EZDRM, Mainstreaming, Synamedia, THEO Technologies and Videon demoing their HESP-ready solutions, covering different components of the video ecosystem, including packaging, CDN, playback and DRM.

Participants will also be introduced to use cases such as fast channel change, secure high efficiency streaming, HESP scaling over a standard CDN and real-time streaming to any audience size. It is the first time that five Alliance members will physically gather in the same venue since its creation in 2020.

The HESP Alliance aims to accelerate standardization and large-scale adoption of high efficiency streaming through HESP.

Alliance members can license the technology; integrate it into their video packaging and playback solutions; and develop and share HESP extensions to drive further innovation.

A verification program for HESP solutions ensures interoperability across packaging, playback and CDN solutions and provides peace of mind for media companies deploying high efficiency streaming services, the group said.