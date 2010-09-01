Hearst to pay treasury $7500 as part of consent decree

The Spectrum Enforcement Division of the FCC Enforcement Bureau on Aug. 23 adopted a consent decree with Hearst Stations, ending the bureau’s investigation of the broadcast group’s possible violation of FCC rules covering operation of a transportable fixed satellite earth station. Details of the consent decree were made public Aug. 25.

In August 2009, Hearst determined an uplink used for newsgathering by KITV in Honolulu was engaged in unauthorized operations. The broadcasters immediately ended its operation and on Aug. 31 filed a new license application for the earth station. A few days later, Hearst informed the International Bureau and the Enforcement Bureau of the matter.

Under the consent decree, Hearst has agreed to pay the U.S. Treasury $7500 and to establish a plan to ensure future compliance with commission rules. The plan calls for designating Heart VP of engineering as the compliance officer; consulting with its outside engineering consultant and FCC legal consultant before activating a new facility; and training engineering managers involved with transmitting equipment on compliance.