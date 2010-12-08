FOX Networks Uses Snell to Build Disaster Recovery System



Digital media technology provider Snell recently announced a deal with FOX Networks, supplying them with Morpheus Automation and Morpheus ICE (integrated content engine) units for use in disaster recovery systems.



The Morpheus systems will control ICE units operating in the background, mirroring on-air playout and completing baseband ingest when needed. They can reportedly be switched to backup operation immediately and seamlessly, without any inventory loss.



The Morpheus systems were chosen for, “the system density and fully resilient architecture that our disaster recovery project requires,” said Richard Friedel, executive vice president and general manager, FOX Networks Engineering and Operations.



Billed as a low-cost solution for start-up channels, or an efficient building block for regional program management and remote disaster recovery, Morpheus ICE works with either SD or HD source material. The ICE unit contains a video server, graphics, switchers, channel branding, captioning and subtitling in a 3RU footprint.



