FedexField Goes HD with Fujinon



As part of a complete high-def overhaul, the Washington Redskins’ FedexField recently acquired new cameras, lenses LED video displays and a distribution system.



Three Sony HSC300K models were equipped with an array of Fujinon telephoto lenses, a HA23X7.6BERM Premier Series HD ENG-style, XA50X9.5BESM HD box-style with 2X extender and a XA76X9.3BESM HD model. The XA76X9.3BESM was designed specifically for large venues and sporting events, and features preset zoom and focus, full remote control, RS-232 diagnostics and a 13-bit encoder.



The upgraded control room can originate programming and broadcast signals to the new displays. Video is also archived for promotional spots and highlight reels.



According to Redskins COO David P. Donovan, “An investment in HD infrastructure and displays is only worthwhile if the content on screen is as dazzling as the technology.” He stated the Fujinon lenses were chosen for their quality and reliability.



Longtime Redskins partner Communications Engineering, Inc. performed the control room and infrastructure upgrades.



