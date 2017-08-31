FCC: Three TV Stations Off Air in Harvey's Wake

WASHINGTON—The FCC said Wednesday, Aug. 30, that three TV stations are now off the air in Texas, KUQI, KFDM and KBTV. That is up from one station the day before, KUQI.

That information comes in the FCC's latest update of communications in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, based on its Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS), which is a voluntary industry self-reporting system.

