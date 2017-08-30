FCC Still Accepting EAS Form One Due to Harvey

WASHINGTON—U.S. radio and TV stations were supposed to have filled out a particular form by now in advance of September’s national EAS test. But the FCC is extending the deadline because of Harvey.

“We are aware that some EAS Participants are currently responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey,” the commission posted on its EAS Test Reporting System web page.

“Please know we will continue to accept Form One filings that are submitted in ETRS after the August 28 deadline. We ask all EAS Participants to file Form One as soon as possible. Thank you for your cooperation.”

To review: The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with the FCC, will conduct its third nationwide test of the on Sept. 27 at 2:20 p.m. EDT. If weather or other conditions that require rescheduling, the backup is Oct. 4.

All EAS participants, which includes most broadcast stations, were supposed to complete the 2017 ETRS Form One by this past Monday for each of its EAS decoders, encoders or combo boxes., and should do so as soon as possible.

On test day, you must then file “day of test” info on Form Two; and the Form Three needs to be completed by Nov. 13.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio World.