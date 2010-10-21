FCC Sets LPTV DTV Transition Comment Deadline



The FCC announced this week that comments on its proposal to complete the LPTV digital transition are due Dec. 17, 2010 and replay comments, Jan 18, 2011.



The Further Notice of Public Rulemaking (Public Notice DA 10-1996) proposes dates for shutting off analog LPTV broadcasting, interference analysis for applications and several other issues affecting all LPTV and translator stations. More details on it are available in RF Report article Proposed FCC LPTV, Translator Rules Extend Past Analog Shutdown .



