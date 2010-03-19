FCC Seeks Feedback on Retransmission Consent Rules

WASHINGTON: This just in from the FCC: “Fourteen entities filed a petition for rulemaking on March 9, 2010... requesting that the commission amend and supplement its retransmission consent rules. The petition argues that the commission’s current retransmission consent rules do not account for changes in the video programming distribution market, and it proposes reforms including dispute resolution mechanisms and mandatory interim carriage. We seek comment on this petition.”



Comments are due April 19. Replies are due May 4.



It will be a “permit but disclose” proceeding with regard to ex parte rules, and given the 14 petitioners, the FCC waives the requirements to send hard copies of comments to all.



