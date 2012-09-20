FCC seeks comments on News Corp. request for declaratory ruling

The FCC Media Bureau is asking for comments on a request from Fox Television Stations parent News Corp. for a declaratory ruling that it is in the public interest to allow the company to hold a shareholder vote on spinning off its non-broadcast interests from the rest of the company.

News Corp. told the commission that allowing all shareholders to participate in the vote would involve commission rules restricting foreign ownership and voting interests in FCC licensees.

The proceeding will be treated as permit-but-disclose for ex partepurposes, the Media Bureau said. The Media Bureau requested in the notice that commenters should raise all issues in their initial filings to allow the agency to consider them in a timely, efficient manner. To raise a new issue after the pleading cycle, someone must show good cause why it wasn’t praised previously. Those filing after the pleading cycle must file within 15 days after new facts come to light. All pleadings, comments and other filings are to be made in the commission’s Electronic Comment Filing System in Docket 12-257.

Those who file by paper must submit an original and copy of each filing. Paper filings should be submitted to the, Office of the Secretary, Federal Communications Commission. Paper filers also must serve one copy of their filing on David Roberts, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications, Media Bureau, Video Division.

Comments are due Oct. 15; oppositions are due Oct. 30; and replies are due Nov. 7.