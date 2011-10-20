FCC Releases Consent Decree, Cancels Investigation of Hauppauge for Analog-only TV Sales



The FCC Enforcement Bureau and Hauppauge Computer Works, Inc. have reached a consent agreement over Hauppauge's possible violation of FCC rules regarding the "shipment in interstate commerce or importation into the United States, for sale or resale to the public, after March 1, 2007, of certain television receivers that do not have digital television (DTV) reception capability." The FCC issued a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) to Hauppauge on July 18, 2007, directing Hauppauge to submit a sworn written response to questions relating to importation, interstate shipment and sale of television tuner boards for PCs. Hauppauge responded on August 15, 2007 and on August 28, 2007, the Enforcement Bureau issued a follow-up LOI to Hauppauge, which Hauppauge responded to on April 15, 2008. A year later the FCC issued Hauppauge a Notice of Apparent Liability (NAL) for $175,000 and ordered Hauppauge to pay the forfeiture or file a written response stating why the proposed forfeiture should be reduced or canceled.



Under the consent agreement, the FCC terminates its investigation and cancels the NAL. Hauppauge agrees to maintain a limited Compliance Plan relating to its future compliance with the act, the rules, and the Commission's orders. The Plan includes Hauppauge filing compliance reports every month for the next 24 months and a voluntary contribution from Hauppauge to the US Treasury of $55,000 in 11 monthly installments of $5,000 per month, with the last payment due on or before August 15, 2012.



