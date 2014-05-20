FCC Extends Comment Deadline for Multilingual EAS

WASHINGTON—The FCC has extended the deadline for public comment on its revised rules addressing multilingual EAS to May 28 and reply comments to June 12. The extension was in response to a request from the Minority Media and Telecommunications Council.

“We have a significant interest in this proceeding,” the MMTC said in its petition to the FCC on April 17, but “the current period is insufficient for MMTC to provide meaningful comments to each of the complex questions raised.” The FCC, in its decision, said that it granted the extension because the MMTC also filed the original petition.

The commission decided to revisit its rules after Hurricane Sandy as well as in response to changes in technology since the first time the MMTC petitioned the commission on multilingual EAS rules in 2005.