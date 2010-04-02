FCC Engineer Bill Clears Senate Committee



Senate Bill S. 2881 – FCC Commissioners' Technical Resources Enhancement Act was cleared by the Senate Committee on Science, Commerce and Transportation last week.



The Bill adds this language to the Communications Act of 1934:



"Each commissioner may also appoint an electrical engineer or computer scientist to provide the commissioner technical consultation when appropriate and to interface with the Office of Engineering and Technology, Commission Bureaus, and other technical staff of the Commission for additional technical input and resources..."



The Bill states that engineers or scientists appointed must have an "undergraduate or graduate degree from an institution of higher education in their respective field of expertise."



"This legislation advances one of the Society's most long-standing and important goals, and will help ensure that broadcasting technical regulation is based on sound technical reasoning," said Barry Thomas, CPBE, CBNT, chairman of the SBE Government Relations Committee.



In an SBE Short Circuits article, SBE President Vinny Lopez expressed his views on the Bill.



"We expect this bill to continue on its fast track through Congress," said Lopez. "The SBE encourages all broadcasters--not just SBE members--to contact their Senators or Representatives and urge support for this important legislation."



