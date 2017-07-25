DPP Offers Guidance on Close to Transmission Delivery in U.K.

LONDON—The time where U.K. producers will have to go with completely tapeless transmission deliverables is coming up, so the Digital Production Partnership has released a special guide for them. “Delivering Close to TX—Without Tape: What U.K. Producers Need to Know” is meant to provide clarity on how producers can manage the close to transmission deliveries by either files or lines.

The DPP is in charge of coordinating the industry-wide change process and providing guidance to producers, broadcasters, post houses and suppliers on how close to transmission delivery can be managed in a tapeless environment. This new guideline is a part of that goal and will make up a section of another document, “A Producer’s Guide to File Delivery,” which will have an updated version released in Autumn.

“As we enter the final phase of the transition, this document builds on our existing workflows guidance by outlining best practice for the delivery of programs close to transmission—one of the key areas that will impact producers and suppliers when tape disappears,” said Mark Harrison, DPP managing director.

The cutoff date that broadcasters like BBC, BT Sport, Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV, Sky and UKTV will stop accepting delivery on videotapes is Oct. 1.

“Delivering Close to TX—Without Tape: What U.K. Producers Need to Know” is available here.