Don’t Forget the Time Change This Weekend



With most of the United States transitioning from Daylight Saving Time back to Standard Time this weekend, broadcasters need to make sure that clock systems, automation/scheduling gear, and personnel are ready for the changeover.



Officially, the switch occurs at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Clocks need to be set back one hour to accommodate the change. The country will remain on Standard Time until March 13, 2011.



