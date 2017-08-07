Diverse Groups Combine to Oppose Sinclair-Tribune

WASHINGTON—In a conference call on Monday, Aug. 7, ACA President Matt Polka, former FCC Chairman and Common Cause Special Adviser Michael Copps, One America News Network President Charles Herring, Computer & Communications Industry Association President Ed Black and Competitive Carriers Association Senior VP Tim Donovan announced their FCC filings in opposition of the Sinclair-Tribune merger. Initial comments to the FCC were due on Aug. 7.

To read the full story, visit TVT’s sister publication B&C.