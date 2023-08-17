CTV Advertising Passes $1B Monthly Milestone in June

NEW YORK—New data from Vivvix shows that connected TV advertising passed an important milestone in June, with the total CTV ad spend reaching $1 billion in a month for the first time.

The ad intelligence provider Vivvix said that the June data was on track with projections from Vivvix’s first half 2023 report and demonstrates that more brands are recognizing the value and potential of advertising on the medium.

“This milestone validates the projections on CTV’s ascendency from experimental to a ‘table stakes’ medium,” said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of Vivvix. “It’s where viewers are increasingly spending their time, and in order to be competitive, brands must play ball on those fields, and understand what competitors are doing on these platforms. The data really informs brands where the white space is within the video journey as well. We noticed, for example, a dearth of pet brands advertising on Disney+ in June. That signals a real opportunity.”

The Vivvix data includes advertising dollars spent by thousands of advertisers across a growing list of streaming platforms including Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Pluto, Discovery+, Max (formerly HBOMax), Tubi, Roku, and as of May of this year, Disney+. It also shows the trends by category, with verticals such as household supplies and beverages growing by more than 300% on a year-over-year basis on CTV. At the same time, other categories such as Pets and Cosmetics and Beauty did not trend as highly in the June report.

“Being able to take a broader view of the video landscape helps advertisers see the strategy their competitors are using across various channels,” Feigenson added. “The shift of ad dollars between new and emerging platforms can make it difficult for advertisers to connect the dots, so it’s important for brands to have access to a wider lens. We are confident that more brands will continue to allocate more of their advertising budgets to CTV and other digital media, which will affect traditional TV advertising.”

The $1 billion per month milestone in CTV comes at a time when digital formats comprise 70% of the total ad spend.

In Vivvix’s first half Platform Pandemonium report, the company’s analysis showed that ad supported video on demand (AVOD) grew 79% YOY in 2022 and totaled 5% of all online video.

In addition to CTV, another area of growth in the digital ecosystem is YouTube, which continues to captivate advertisers and audiences, Vivvix reported.

In June alone, Vivvix captured $1.4 billion in ad spend across YouTube properties. Looking ahead, Vivvix anticipates that advertiser investment on YouTube will continue to grow, especially as non-linear properties continue to capture more viewership.

“To give brands the deepest, richest and fullest picture of advertising spend, Vivvix is purpose-built to look across the full spectrum of ad platforms, from linear to digital,” Feigenson said. “We are continually investing in expanding our coverage across all digital media, including CTV, and social video like YouTube. Vivvix gives advertisers a view into more than $162 billion worth of digital ad spend which translates to a deep level of competitor ad campaign visibility.”