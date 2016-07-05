CTIA: ATSC 3.0 Tech Shouldn’t Get Repack Funds

WASHINGTON—Broadcasters are currently petitioning the FCC to allow them to roll out the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard during the spectrum repack. Part of that is to allow broadcasters that need to install new equipment have it be ATSC 3.0 compliant. However, wireless carriers do not want to pay extra for ATSC 3.0 equipment. CTIA recently issued comments on the matter to the FCC.

