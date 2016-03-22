CRAS Students Get Live Training During NASCAR Event
AVONDALE, ARIZ.—NASCAR races are fast, but it wasn’t just the speed of the race cars that a group of students from the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences got to experience recently. During the three-day Good Sam 500 event at Phoenix International Raceway from March 11-13, CRAS student had the opportunity for hands-on experience of mixing live audio and video feeds from Fox Sports in the school’s 42-foot remote-production mobile broadcast trailer.
The students were divided into three teams of 10-12. They received behind-the-scenes audio discussions and directions between directors, broadcast crews, producers, engineers and videographers, according to Kirt Hamm, a CRAS administrator. The student then followed directions to practice audio mixing during the live broadcast.
CRAS is an 11-month program designed to teach broadcast audio, live sound, film and TV audio, music, and video game audio. The program has campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz.
