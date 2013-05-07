Connected TVs grow in popularity among U.S. broadband households, finds analysis

Nearly six in 10 U.S. broadband households have at least one TV connected to the Internet, either by itself or via a device like a game console or Blu-ray player, according to a new market analysis from TDG.

The analysis, part of the “The In-Home CE and Home Network Ecosystem-2013” report, also finds that nearly 25 percent of consumers now have two or more connected TVs in their home — a sign that connected TVs are expanding beyond the living room to other locations in the house.

According to the report, among U.S. households connected to broadband:

HD penetration stands at 82 percent;

Smart TV penetration grew from 12 percent to 25 percent since last year;

69 percent of smart TVs are now connected to the Internet;

Nearly one-quarter of net-connected game console time is spent viewing video. Among Sony PS3 users, the percentage of time was greatest: 29 percent.

The report is based on an online study of 2000 adult broadband users ages 18 to 75. Respondents were selected from at random from an online consumer panel of several million opt-in respondents.