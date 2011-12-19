Connected TV growing in France

Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV), the pan-European initiative aimed at harmonizing broadcast and broadband content delivery via the Internet, is having an impact on consumer acceptance of connected TVs in both Germany and France, according to the results of a new survey from ABI Research. In its findings relating to France set out in "Technology Barometer: Connected Home & Computing," "Technology Barometer: Mobile," and "Technology Barometer: Digital Lifestyle," ABI Research found that 41 percent of French respondents with a TV connected to their home network browse the Internet. That activity ranked second only to viewing online video at 54 percent.

According to ABI Research, connected TVs enjoy healthy support where HbbTV has gained traction. In France, connected TV penetration was highest among the surveyed countries with 22 percent of respondents who have a home network. This view is confirmed by Sylvain Audigier, Broadcasting, Innovation and New Technology Director from the French commercial broadcaster TF1, who indicates that connected TV is growing quickly in France.