Comment clock on quadrennial broadcast ownership NPRM begins

The comment period for the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the 2010 Quadrennial Regulatory Review of broadcast ownership rules commenced Jan. 19 with publication of the review in the Federal Register.

Publication started a clock for comments and reply comments. Comments are due no later than March 5 and reply comments are due April 3.

The FCC adopted and released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the 2010 Quadrennial Regulatory Review in December 2011. The FCC also is seeking comment on parts of the commission’s 2008 Diversity Order, which aims to promote diversity in ownership of broadcast services.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit directed the FCC to address the proceeding. The FCC also wants comment on possible changes to the broadcast attribution rules.