Charter's Spectrum Reach Adds Streaming to Ad Portal's DIY Capabilities

NEW YORK—Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications has expanded the capabilities of its self-service online media planning tool, Ad Portal, to allows businesses to create, plan and schedule live TV and streaming TV advertising campaigns across multiple platforms.

“Advertising on any screen should be easy to buy and execute,” said Michael Guth, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Spectrum Reach. “With Ad Portal, we have simplified the process by offering a do-it-yourself solution for businesses to deliver their message to more customers, on more screens, through live TV and streaming TV advertising.”

Ad Portal was launched in 2019. In conjunction with the launch, Spectrum Reach is rolling out a new advertising campaign across 88 markets. In the 15- and 30- second spots, a businesswoman is advised by her "future self" to not waste money on another social media campaign and use Ad Portal instead.

Charter says Ad Portal “features the highest level of brand safety for advertisers on the platform, including protecting against ad fraud, malware, and piracy, and valid ad inventory verified through Oracle Moat.”