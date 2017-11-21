CBS Says Its Stations Were Dropped by Dish

NEW YORK—CBS said that at 11:59 p.m. MT on Nov. 20 its stations were dropped by Dish as a renewal of their retransmission consent agreement had not been reached. The blackout also impacted CBS-owned CBS Sports Network, Pop and the Smithsonian Channel. Dish said that it offered to extend the current contract for the benefit of consumers while negotiations continued.

Read statements from both CBS and Dish on TVT’s sister publication B&C.