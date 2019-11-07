C-SPAN Providing Full Coverage of Trump’s Impeachment Hearings
WASHINGTON—As open impeachment inquiry hearings for President Donald Trump are scheduled to get underway next week, C-SPAN has announced that it will be providing full, uninterrupted video coverage of all the proceedings.
The public access network says that it will provide “gavel-to-gavel” coverage of every Congressional session on both its television and streaming platforms. It will also make on-demand videos available through its website, C-SPAN.org.
A number of special features have also been announced, including special editions of the daily “Word for Word” newsletter that will have video clips of key moments and a special impeachment inquiry web resource at www.c-span.org/impeachment. On the impeachment website, viewers can access all of C-SPAN’s impeachment coverage on-demand.
Viewers can also sign-up to receive a daily C-SPAN program guide.
Congress will begin to hold its open hearings on the impeachment proceedings on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
