Broadcasters Contribute $44.3 Million in Airtime to Mental Health Awareness

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters announced that local radio and TV stations and broadcast networks have provided more than $44.3 million in free airtime to the issue of mental health through its OK2TALK PSA campaign. That includes more than 392,019 broadcast airings. The campaign launched in July 2013.



As broadcasters’ one-year commitment to the campaign concludes, NAB announced that the National Alliance of Mental Illness will assume management of OK2TALK, and continue to support the growing online community of those who have sought help through the campaign’s Tumblr page, OK2TALK.org.



“Following the tragedy in Newtown, OK2TALK was created to begin a conversation about mental health and encourage young people to feel comfortable sharing their experiences with mental illness,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon H. Smith. “I am thrilled by the incredible support the campaign has received from broadcasters across the country and know OK2TALK has made a real impact on the lives of Americans. I am confident that NAMI is the perfect organization to lead OK2TALK into the future and will continue to champion mental health awareness within our country.”



“NAMI has been pleased to work with NAB on the OK2TALK campaign as part of the national dialogue that was launched last year in conjunction with the White House Conference on Mental Health,” said NAMI Executive Director Mary Giliberti. “We appreciate their trust in us to continue carrying its message forward. Talking and learning about mental health is especially important among young people. Approximately 50 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness occur by age 14 and three-quarters by age 24.”



The PSA campaign, launched on July 23, 2013, directs people to OK2TALK.org, a Tumblr-based community where teens and young adults struggling with mental health problems can share personal stories of recovery, tragedy, struggle or hope. By inviting young people, their families and friends to add their voice in a safe, moderated space, the campaign encourages an organic conversation about mental health challenges and recovery stories. The site also includes resources for those seeking help.



OK2TALK.org has seen significant engagement in the past year, with more than 1.33 million page views, 35,475 followers and more than 8,400 personal submissions. The site has also garnered more than 140,300 clicks on the “Get Help” button, which takes visitors to mentalhealth.gov and suicide prevention resources.