Broadcast technology vendors tailor market approach to engineers, new buyers

In a recent article, “Broadcast Industry’s Largest Market Study Reveals Most Important Technology Trends,” the move toward file-based, tapeless workflows was highlighted as one of the most important issues to broadcasters today.

But how will this shift affect how broadcast technology products are purchased, not to mention who buys them? Traditionally, these products have been purchased primarily by engineers. Will this be the same for products that are increasingly IT-based, or will there be a new set of buyers? Broadcast vendors need to know this because a new set of buyers may require a new market approach.

To find out, we asked the nearly 800 broadcast technology vendors who responded to the 2010 Big Broadcast Survey who they feel is currently the most important decision maker in the sales process, and who they feel will be most important in two to three years.

Let’s start with the most important buyers today. Respondents were asked, “When selling your products/services, which category of customer is typically the most important decision maker today?” According to responses, broadcast tech vendors see engineering staff as their most important customers, followed by operations, IT and finance personnel. Engineers are clearly seen as the most important decision makers, with operations staff a distant second.

But what about the future?

To read the full article, including four charts that break down the results, click here.