Blu-ray's Revenue Share grows, Thanks to Old Standbys



Blu-ray Discs' revenue share of the overall video-disc pie continued trending upward through March, reaching its highest point in several months at 16 percent, for the week ending March 28.



Blu-ray's take ($45.46 million) was up nearly 90 percent over the same week a year ago, while standard DVD's remaining 84 percent share ($236.73 million) was down about 10.6 percent, compared to late March 2009, according to Home Media Research.



Overall video-disc sales of both standard DVD and Blu-ray ($282.19 million) were down about 2.25 percent over last year.



Blu-ray's weekly share of sales revenue has been sporadic (rather than steadily climbing) over the past several months, despite heavy promotion from Hollywood studios and Blu-ray player manufacturers in a weak economy.



