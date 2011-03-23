Bill Robertson to discuss next-generation EAS during Broadcast Engineering Conference

Bill Robertson, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) business development manager, will be a panelist for the session "Next-Generation EAS: The Final Stretch" at the 2011 NAB Show during the Broadcast Engineering Conference.

Scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday April 13 in Las Vegas Convention Center, Room S226, the panel session will address the FCC's new rules and refinements for EAS as well as the obligations and opportunities presented to broadcasters by FEMA's adoption of the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP).

"FEMA's push toward a new Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) and the FCC's focus on establishing the next generation of EAS are bringing numerous changes to the rules broadcasters must accommodate in delivering emergency communications," Robertson said.

Robertson speaks on and writes about emerging requirements related to EAS. His most recent technical paper, "Lemons Into Lemonade: Leveraging EAS/CAP Into Your Revenue Stream," provides information on how newly required next-generation EAS/CAP systems can add value to a station by streamlining operations, supplying additional information to listeners/viewers and offering opportunities to change what traditionally has been a cost center into a potential revenue source. The paper will be available in the “2011 NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference Proceedings” book and at the DAS NAB Show booth.

See DAS at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C2952.