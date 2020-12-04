APTS Urges FCC to Adopt Broadcast Internet Order

WASHINGTON—America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) expressed its support for the FCC endorsement of ATSC 3.0-based broadcast internet services, which include enabling distance learning and public safety.

“America’s Public Television Stations strongly urge the commission to adopt its proposed Broadcast Internet Order to promote innovation, experimentation and greater use of broadcast television spectrum, including spectrum licensed to public television stations, through the provision of Broadcast Internet services,” said APTS CEO Patrick Butler.

Especially during the pandemic, the importance of broadcast internet “has never been clearer,” he said.

Saying that over-the-air IP packet delivery via ATSC 3.0 has the potential to transform education in rural areas, low-income communities and internet deserts, Butler offered that datacasting services can be provided “at minimal cost to consumers” with 3.0-compatible datacasting receivers.

“The transition to NextGen TV will greatly enhance datacasting, truly creating Broadcast Internet services in education, public safety, telehealth, precision agriculture, homeland security and more,” he said.

“While the continued deployment of broadband and internet access for all students in our country is critical, public television datacasting and NextGen Internet are an important part of the educational and technological ecosystem to ensure all students receive the most robust educational experiences that can be provided.”