AJA Releases SRExpress Software For Sony SR-R1 File Transfers

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA Video Systems, has released AJA SRExpress software to control the fast transfer of files from Sony SR-R1 digital recorders to RAID storage connected to a Mac computer, with PC support coming soon. An AJA KONA 3G card, or an Io XT for Thunderbolt-equipped Macs, serves as the intermediary device for file transfer between the recorder and the computer with RAID storage. Once transferred, the files can easily be edited in many editing systems.

AJA SRExpress is free to AJA KONA 3G and AJA Io XT customers and controls the Sony SR-R1 recorder to perform file transfers to RAID-equipped computers. Within AJA SRExpress users can select files in batches or individually, enable file transfers via 3G SDI or Thunderbolt connections at faster than real time transfer speeds and enable optional preview during the transfer.

“Since its introduction in the fall of 2011, the SRMASTER format has been accepted broadly by the industry. SRExpress is technology to enable high-speed transfers of SRMASTER files. Adoption of SRExpress by well-known AJA video interface products provides a simple and efficient file based workflow. Its 5X faster than real time transfer capability allows one hour of camera footage to be ingested into an editing system in 12 minutes. This is a huge benefit to SR-R1 users,” said Ryosuke Hayashi, General Manager, Professional Solution Group, Sony Corporation.

“AJA products have always been about simplifying workflows and enabling the interchange of files across devices. With the AJA SRExpress software we’re offering Sony SR-R1 customers a very easy way to implement direct camera-to-edit workflows with our KONA 3G or Io XT technologies,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

AJA SRExpress is available now for Mac customers as a free download here. AJA SRExpress for the PC is coming soon.