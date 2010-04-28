'Holmes' retakes Blu-ray Lead in pre-'Avatar' Sales



"Sherlock Holmes" regained the top slot in the Blu-ray Top 10 in its latest data tally, as Best Picture Oscar winner "The Hurt Locker" also gaining ground after nearly falling out of the entire Top 20 list just prior to the Academy Awards several weeks ago.



("Avatar," which not unexpectedly broke Blu-ray records upon its first few days in release starting April 22 with nearly 3 million in sales, is not yet included in the weekly totals — the most recent week having ended April 18.)



Meanwhile, the 15 year-old Tom Hanks vehicle, "Apollo 13," captured 7th place in its first week on Blu-ray, as "The Blind Side" showed some serious staying power by remaining in the fourth slot several weeks after the Academy Award-winning release on disc. Disney Studios and Warner Brothers each own three titles on the list.



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending April 18, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Sherlock Holmes" (Warner Bros.) "The Hurt Locker" (Summit) "Toy Story" (Disney Studios) "The Blind Side" (Warner Bro.) "The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy" (Warner Bros.) "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios) "Apollo 13" (Universal) "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (20th Century Fox) "2012" (Sony Pictures) "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Studios)