'Avatar' Bumped from Blu-ray Top 10 Lead



For the first time since it was issued on Blu-ray Disc nearly a month ago, "Avatar" was knocked down to runner-up by the only TV series to make the Top 10.



HBO's second season of "True Blood" came out on top, as the vampire-themed, female-skewing series outsold all other Blu-ray titles for the final week in May. "The Dark Knight," the second-best selling Blu-ray title offering on record (after leader "Avatar") continued selling well — many months after its initial winter emergence on Blu-ray.



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending May 30, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"True Blood: Complete Second Season" (HBO) "Avatar" (20th Century Fox) "Dear John" (Sony Pictures) "The Road" (Sony Pictures) "Toy Story" (Disney Studios) "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios) "Legion" (Sony Pictures) "Invictus" (Warner Bros.) "Saving Private Ryan" (Paramount) "The Dark Knight" (Warner Bro.)