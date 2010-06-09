'Avatar' Bumped from Blu-ray Top 10 Lead
For the first time since it was issued on Blu-ray Disc nearly a month ago, "Avatar" was knocked down to runner-up by the only TV series to make the Top 10.
HBO's second season of "True Blood" came out on top, as the vampire-themed, female-skewing series outsold all other Blu-ray titles for the final week in May. "The Dark Knight," the second-best selling Blu-ray title offering on record (after leader "Avatar") continued selling well — many months after its initial winter emergence on Blu-ray.
The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending May 30, according to Nielsen VideoScan:
- "True Blood: Complete Second Season" (HBO)
- "Avatar" (20th Century Fox)
- "Dear John" (Sony Pictures)
- "The Road" (Sony Pictures)
- "Toy Story" (Disney Studios)
- "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios)
- "Legion" (Sony Pictures)
- "Invictus" (Warner Bros.)
- "Saving Private Ryan" (Paramount)
- "The Dark Knight" (Warner Bro.)
