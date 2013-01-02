PBS affiliate WMHT reintegrates Myers Traffic

Myers Information Systems has reintegrated the company's ProTrack TV scheduling and business management at WMHT. The upstate New York broadcaster serves PBS content to more than a dozen counties surrounding Albany, the state capital.

WMHT returns to Myers as one of nine PBS participants in the Syracuse-based joint master control, Centralcast, LLC. ProTrack enables WHMT to work more closely with the other New York State stations, including WNED, WSKG, WPBS, WCFE, WXXI, WCNY, WNET and WLIW. The group can take advantage of all the efficiencies and cost savings inherent in a centralcast model. The stations share a single consolidated traffic system, based on a central traffic server. A single consolidated storage system, is managed centrally, and includes recording, archiving and network encoding.