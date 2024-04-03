TMT Insights CEO Examines M&E Industry Digital, Cloud Transitions
In this Q&A, Andy Shenkler explains how to companies can save money and create new efficiencies
There’s much more to the ongoing digital and cloud transitions in the Media & Entertainment Industry than simply technology.
The adoption of workflows built around commercial off the shelf (COTS) hardware running a wide variety of applications on-prem that touch nearly every aspect of their businesses as well as those leveraging the cloud and cloud-native hardware equivalents are yielding many new benefits for media companies.
TVTech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz interviews TMT Insights CEO Andy Shenkler to learn how his company is advising top management players in the M&E Industry on how best to realize the efficiencies and cost savings these transitions are creating.
In this Q&A, Shenkler discusses this fast-paced technological evolution, how it is changing the dynamic within media organizations when it comes to setting strategic direction with regards to technology and workflow and what to expect as these ongoing transitions accelerate.
Andy is a pioneer of cloud-based content management services with 25+ years of experience in product development and innovation with a track record of establishing, evangelizing, and realizing strategic visions. As an early adopter of cloud technologies, he leads with a technology first mindset to drive efficiencies across global operations.
Andy leverages creative thought leadership with data-driven product management resulting in immersive & accessible technologies.