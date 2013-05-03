Television industry lags behind others in adopting cloud-based technology

Many media production and distribution companies are having a difficult time exploiting cloud technologies to ease their workflow issues, says a new study commissioend by Nativ, a media management and software tools provider.

Nativ said new advances like file-based workflows coupled with cloud computing are revolutionizing production, post and distribution companies in the way they manage, repurpose and deliver content.

Although cloud computing is not yet perfect, Nativ said, it is maturing and beginning to meet the challenges of the media industries. The report, called “Workflow and Collaboration: Working Smarter, Cheaper and Faster,” is now available for download.

“Many industries already benefit from cloud-based computing, but not so much TV and film,” Nativ said. “These industries are perhaps furthest behind in capitalizing on cloud, and there is good reason for this. The reality is that today this opportunity is hindered by a number of significant factors that need to be overcome.”

Those issues are huge file sizes; a large number of discrete software components; billing as an organization uses cloud services; collaboration through a single hub; and a lack of one-size-fits-all solutions.

“Building workflow and MAM systems in-house is expensive and risky,” Nativ said. “At the same time, islands of functionality in the cloud are often difficult to embrace. Media management and workflow platforms, designed from the ground up to live in the cloud, have been developed to overcome these challenges. The answer is a platform that is completely configurable, where new applications and processes can be tailored within a generic platform.”

The right solutions offer integrated remote ingest and delivery; enterprise asset management; social and collaboration features; workflow design and orchestration; content repurposing and distribution; frame-accurate, web-based logging; and advanced VoD and OTT packaging and delivery.

“These aren’t mere ‘islands of functionality’ but sophisticated end-to-end platforms that can be accessed from anywhere, any time,” the report said. “They enable media companies to capitalize on file-based workflow automation and enjoy the costs savings of a more scalable operation.”

Attaining these goals has been held back by limited network connectivity and the lack of mature cloud-based media management, Nativ said. However, in both cases, things are improving, and opportunities to work smarter, quicker and more cost-effectively in the cloud are now emerging.