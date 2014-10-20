Qualcomm Granted Licenses to Test 3.6 GHz LTE in Three States

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) has granted three experimental licenses to Qualcomm Technologies to test C-band 4G/LTE equipment. License WH2XIN allows mobile operation in San Diego, using the 3550-3650 MHz band “to evaluate a downlink LTE system.” WH2XIO allows similar mobile operations in Mayport, Fla. WH2XIM covers testing 4G/LTE mobile in Raleigh, N.C. in the 3.5-3.6 GHz band. C-band satellite operators and users have expressed concern over interference to 3.7-4.2 GHz satellite downlinks. This week's RF Short has a link to a report from Peter B. de Selding on reallocation of C-band spectrum to terrestrial broadband.



OET's list of experimental license grants from 8/1/14 to 8/31/14 includes grants for operation in TV bands (white space). Rice University's license WH2XJU allows fixed and mobile operation on UHF TV channels 25, 27, 29 and 31 in Houston. Microsoft experimental license WH2XJJ allows operation on all VHF and UHF TV channels fixed and mobile in Redmond, Wash., “to conduct research and experimentation regarding use of the television broadcast bands (the white spaces).” The Department of ECE at the University of Wisconsin-Madison received WH2XKG to “to operate in 470-608 MHz and 614-698 MHz for research in indoor and outdoor communications” fixed and mobile in Madison.



The list includes experimental licenses for operation in amateur radio VHF and UHF bands. The University of Hawaii is authorized to “on 145.9805 MHz and 437.2705 MHz for development and demonstration of an experimental cots satellite bus, carrying an experimental hyperspectral imaging system” fixed in Lihue, Hawaii. The University of New Mexico received a “New experimental to operate on 437.425 MHz to test Cubesats” mobile, in non-geostationary space orbit and Albuquerque, N.M. The Boeing Company's license WH2XFQ allows operation “on spot frequencies between 420.00 and 494.00 MHz to support testing of a custom receiver box” fixed in Middletown, Del.



Other experimental license grants include one allowing operation in the 472-479 kHz band “to test and design antennas” fixed in Fitchburg, Wis. and another (WH2XIL) “to operate in 27.00-59.00, 68.00-89.00, 130.00-190.00, 460.00-488.00, 491.00-517.00 kHz for radio and signal testing” fixed and mobile in Wayland, Mass. and Skowhegan, Maine.



