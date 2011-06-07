Worldwide, 3-D TV set market to grow 500 percent in 2011, says In-Stat

The 3-D TV set market is poised to grow this year by nearly 500 percent, according to In-Stat.

According to Michelle Abraham, ABI research director, a greater percentage of large-screen TV sets will ship with 3-D as a feature. “We expect 100 percent of all 40in and above DTV sets will eventually be 3-D-enabled,” she said. “This will not only cause shipments of 3-D TV sets to increase, but will also grow the number of households worldwide with 3-D TV sets”



A recent report from In-Stat, “3D Enabled TV Sets on the Rise Worldwide,” found: