WeatherNation Drone Captures Footage of Tornado

DENVER—Rare footage of a tornado was recently captured via a drone by WeatherNation’s field correspondent Brandon Clement in southern Oklahoma. The drone follows the 35-mph tornado for several miles from a distance of 50 yards.

Clement used a specially-designed drone equipped for wet weather for the footage. “It’s been a shot I’ve been trying to capture for years,” he said. “Fortunately, it wasn’t raining and I had the wind on my side.”

The footage was part of WeatherNation TV’s coverage on April 30. WeatherNation partners with Live Storms Media to capture storm footage that aides in providing more detailed national and local U.S. severe weather forecasts.

Watch part of the video below: