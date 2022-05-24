Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Tapped for Indy 500 Coverage

NEW YORK—Verizon has announced that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will be used to provide a better fan experience at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) during the 106th Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday May 29 and that it will also provide an augmented reality experience for viewers at home.

For the more than 300,000 people expected to attend the race, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will provide fans with 5G-capable devices with up to seven unique, live camera angles in high definition including the live NBC broadcast.

“With 5G Ultra Wideband’s massive capacity, low latency and super-fast speeds, we’re giving racing fans new immersive experiences that will let them personalize how they’re watching the race whether they’re at the track or at home,” said Srini Kalapala, senior vice president of Verizon Technology and Product Development. “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has the area covered so attendees can stream, tweet, and share their experiences quickly and reliably. In fact, in all of Indianapolis, 52 percent of Verizon’s network traffic is on 5G Ultra Wideband.”

Verizon 5G Multi-View, available on the official INDYCAR App, lets fans at the track customize their viewing experience in real-time.

The companies explained that with seven different live camera angles, fans with a 5G device can toggle between the action in the pit to see who’s in the lead coming out of the first turn. So whenever they are connected in the grandstands, they'll never miss a moment of the action even if they leave their seat to grab a drink.

Fans at home can also be transported into the center of the action during the live race with an Augmented Reality (AR) portal powered by 5G called Verizon’s 5G Ultra Pass, Verizon said. The AR portal offers an immersive second screen experience bringing them onto the track and into the pit. When they visit verizon.com/5gportal, they’ll enter the portal giving them 360-degree views from IMS with exclusive camera positions. Fans can control their view, choose their favorite angles or perspectives, and get a unique, front row-style, viewing experience from the comfort of their own home.

With the return of a traditional in-person Public Drivers’ Meeting this year, BlueJeans by Verizon will once again be used to stream the live event. All 33 NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers who have qualified for the race will participate in the meeting which takes place May 28 at 10:30 am ET. Fans can join the action by visiting indycar.com/500driversmeeting or on Twitter at @BlueJeansNet.

Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas and over 1700 cities around the country.