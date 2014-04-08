OTA Tablet TV to Launch This Fall

LAS VEGAS—Tablet Television LLC will conducts its first beta market test in San Francisco and start commercial operations in the fall 2014. Tablet TV, a joint venture of Motive Television plc and Granite Broadcasting, is an over-the-air, ATSC-based service for tablet computers, with no subscription fee, cable, satellite or Internet required.



This service will enable viewers to watch and record live, HD broadcast content in every market in the U.S. and, in association with local broadcasting partners, will be able to provide on-demand packages. Additional features such as fully integrated social television will be available to Internet connected viewers.



Tablet TV will conduct its first full market beta test this summer in San Francisco. The beta test will be conducted in partnership with Granite’s KOFY-TV. Leading up to the San Francisco launch, Tablet TV expects to work with Frank N. Magid Associates, Inc. to fine tune its feature and service offering, as well as its consumer marketing efforts. Tablet TV expects to commence commercial operations in fall 2014.



The service is enabled by a proprietary app and a “T-Pod” antenna tuner. Tablet TV subscribers will be able to download a selection of video-on-demand movies and programs without the need for Internet access and, when they are connected, use integrated social networking and access anything available over the Internet.



