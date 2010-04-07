Original 'Toy Story' leads Blu-ray Top 10



Two older computer-animated hit movies finally coming to Blu-ray (on the eve of a second sequel) took a couple of the top three slots in the Blu-ray Top 10 in their first week of eligibility.



"Toy Story" took the top slot, with its sequel in third. Four films in the Top 10, in fact, were animated — including both Toy Story titles, Disney's hand-drawn "The Princess and the Frog" (fifth), and "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (seventh).



Best Actress Oscar winner Sandra Bullock's "The Blind Side" took the runner-up slot in its first week.



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending March 28, according to Nielsen VideoScan:

"Toy Story" (Disney Studios) "The Blind Side" (Warner Bros.) "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios) "New Moon" (Summit) "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Studios) "2012" (Sony Pictures) "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (20th Century Fox) "The Men Who Stare at Goats" (Anchor Bay) "Ninja Assassin" (Warner Bros.) "Brothers" (Lionsgate)