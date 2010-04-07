Original 'Toy Story' leads Blu-ray Top 10
Two older computer-animated hit movies finally coming to Blu-ray (on the eve of a second sequel) took a couple of the top three slots in the Blu-ray Top 10 in their first week of eligibility.
"Toy Story" took the top slot, with its sequel in third. Four films in the Top 10, in fact, were animated — including both Toy Story titles, Disney's hand-drawn "The Princess and the Frog" (fifth), and "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (seventh).
Best Actress Oscar winner Sandra Bullock's "The Blind Side" took the runner-up slot in its first week.
The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending March 28, according to Nielsen VideoScan:
- "Toy Story" (Disney Studios)
- "The Blind Side" (Warner Bros.)
- "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios)
- "New Moon" (Summit)
- "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Studios)
- "2012" (Sony Pictures)
- "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (20th Century Fox)
- "The Men Who Stare at Goats" (Anchor Bay)
- "Ninja Assassin" (Warner Bros.)
- "Brothers" (Lionsgate)
