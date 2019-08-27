Number of U.S. TV Homes Grows to 120.6 Million, Says Nielsen

NEW YORK—The number of TV homes for the 2020 television season in the United States has grown to 120.6 million, according to newly released estimates from Nielsen.

Nielsen’s National Television Household Universe Estimates reflect changes in population since last year as well as updated TV penetration levels, the company said.

The ratings company uses U.S. Census Bureau information in addition to findings from its national TV panel to produce Advance TV Universe Estimates in early May. Final estimates are distributed before the TV season begins each year.

According to Nielsen, 307.3 million people ages 2 and older live in U.S. TV households. This represents an increase of 0.6 percent from 2018. Increases in U.S. Hispanics, black and Asian TV households reflect estimated growth in population.

Nielsen estimates that 96.1 percent of all U.S. homes receive television via traditional over-the- air TV, cable, direct broadcast satellite, telco or broadband internet connection to a TV set—up 0.2 percent from the 95.9 percent estimated for 2019 in the preceding year.

The company estimated the 2020 TV penetration for U.S. households based on data collected during the recruitment of homes for its People Meter panel.