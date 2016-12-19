NPD: 238 Million Internet-Connected TV Devices by 2020
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.—The next three years look to be a time of some major growth for internet-connected TVs, according to a new report from the NPD Group. The report forecasts that 238 million smart TVs and streaming media devices will be installed by the end of 2019, which would represent a 59 percent increase from 2015.
Read the full story on TV Technology’s sister publication, TWICE.
