Northeastern, Local TV Stations to Explore Future of Streaming News Content

BOSTON, Mass.—Media researchers at Northeastern University, three local TV stations and the Stanton Foundation have announced that they are working on a Streaming Video News Research Project that will experiment with new ways to reach diverse audiences with a focus on OTT (over-the-top) streaming news content delivered on demand and on digital devices.

The three local TV news stations are WCVB-TV/Boston, WCBS-TV/New York, and WLS-TV/Chicago. As part of the project, which is being funded by a $1 million grant from the Stanton Foundation, researchers hope to strengthen communities with high-quality journalism that meets the needs of the modern news consumer.

The Streaming Video News Research Project builds on previous phases of research at Northeastern about the future of local television news and is being led by Northeastern Professor Mike Beaudet, an Emmy award-winning TV news investigative reporter.

Northeastern’s Reinventing Local TV News Project (RLTVN) began in 2017 and has since completed two successful phases. In Phase I, the Northeastern research team conducted a national survey that revealed a strong interest in local news among audiences, but also identified the need for more diverse and engaging content. In Phase II, the team added advanced animation and graphics to newscasts and found that these innovations increased audience interest and comprehension. Both previous phases put tools and workshops directly in the hands of industry partners, ensuring that research insights are immediately adoptable in the newsroom.

Four year-long, paid fellowship positions will be created as part of the newest phase. These positions include an OTT Streaming Content Producer position at each of these top major market television stations in New York, Chicago, and Boston. A fourth Visual Content Producer/Animator will work with the three OTT Streaming Content Producers.

Those involved in the project have also issued a call for innovative visual storytellers to apply for these positions by emailing resumes and work samples to: reinventingtvnews@gmail.com .

These positions will be full-time, salaried roles with benefits. The television stations will make hiring decisions and will employ the OTT Streaming Content Producers. The Visual Content Producer/Animator will be hired by Northeastern.

The effort also includes the launch of the Underreported Story Generation Team at Northeastern, which is tasked with using modern data science methods and social surveys to ascertain which stories and topics matter most to local communities and are not receiving adequate coverage. The USG Team will work with the OTT Streaming Content Producers and the partner stations to produce stories to help fill these gaps in coverage.

“We are proud to partner with the Northeastern School of Journalism and the Stanton Foundation to experiment with local content that is developed specifically for our growing streaming audience. Engaging the next generation on OTT with content that resonates with them is vital to the health of our communities and our democracy,” said Sarah Burke, vice president & news director at WCBS-TV.

News consumers are increasingly likely to watch content on their phones and laptops, augmenting or replacing their televisions entirely. According to Pew Research, more than half of young adults in the U.S. primarily watch TV through online streaming. By 2025, 72% of Americans will watch OTT, according to eMarketer. It's a pivotal moment for broadcasters to invest in this medium. This not only aligns with current viewing trends but also nurtures a well-informed public, a cornerstone of a vibrant, resilient society.

The Stanton Foundation, created by former CBS President Dr. Frank Stanton, focuses on the development of a better-informed citizenry as one of its primary missions.

“Polling shows that local television remains the most trusted mass medium,” said the Stanton Foundation in a statement. “Enhancing its ability to deliver important news is critical to increasing public understanding. Dr. Stanton’s initial research involved audience engagement in the then relatively new medium of radio. Thus it is gratifying that the Foundation has found an avenue for continuing such research.”

In terms of the application process, the project reported that The Reinventing Local TV News Project at Northeastern University and partner television stations are seeking (a) three highly skilled and versatile OTT Streaming Content Producers, and (b) one Visual Content Producer/Animator to help create innovative and engaging content for local audiences in New York, Chicago, and Boston, respectively. Members of these one-year fellowships will also function as research partners.

Ideal candidates for the OTT Streaming Content Producer role will possess expertise in shooting, writing, and editing video news stories for streaming and digital platforms. As an integral part of the station team, the OTT Streaming Content Producer will be responsible for creating engaging and compelling video news content to enhance the station’s streaming services and digital presence. The ideal candidate has a passion for creative multimedia storytelling, understands how to generate enterprising story ideas, and thrives at producing news content across multiple platforms, including on-air, online, and on social media, the Project said.

The team is also looking for a Visual Content Producer (VCP)/Animator to create dynamic visual content across station partnerships. The ideal candidate for the VCP role should have a background in graphic design, animation, or a related field, at least three years of experience in motion graphics and video production, and be proficient in Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro. The animator should also have a keen eye for design and data visualization, and be able to conceptualize and execute visually stunning content that enhances news stories.

The OTT Streaming Content Producer at each station (WCBS-TV in New York, WLS-TV in Chicago, and WCVB-TV in Boston) will:

Conceptualize, plan, and produce high-quality video news stories for streaming and digital platforms

Shoot and edit video footage using professional cameras, equipment, and techniques, ensuring excellent image and sound quality

Conduct thorough research and gather relevant information to develop compelling storylines and scripts

Write clear, concise, and engaging scripts that effectively convey news and information to viewers

Collaborate closely with the news team to gather video assets, interviews, and other necessary content for video production

● Communicate with the Northeastern team regularly about their role and experience as an OTT Streaming Content Producer

The ideal candidate will have:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, media production, communications, or a related field.

Proven experience as a video news producer, preferably in a newsroom or digital media environment

Strong proficiency in shooting with professional cameras, lighting, and audio equipment

Proficiency in video editing software Adobe Premiere Pro

Excellent writing and storytelling skills, with the ability to convey complex information in a clear and engaging manner

Knowledge of digital streaming platforms and best practices for video content distribution

Familiarity with graphic design, motion graphics/animation software is a plus

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines without compromising quality

Strong attention to detail and a keen eye for visual aesthetics

Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively within a team environment

A creative mindset and the ability to generate fresh ideas and concepts for video content

Strong organizational and time management skills

Comfort working in a newly created role and eagerness to help define the future of news

Please submit resume, a brief cover letter, and a reel including at least three (3) work samples showing your proficiency in digital storytelling to: reinventingtvnews@gmail.com

The VCP/Animator will:

Create animated graphics and visual elements for OTT content at WCBS-TV in New York, WLS-TV in Chicago, and WCVB-TV in Boston

Collaborate with newsroom teams to develop stories that are more visually engaging

Design and produce motion graphics and video assets

Design and produce motion graphics and video templates for others to use

Manage media, such as file conversions with different requirements for broadcast and web

Regularly manage competing deadlines and priorities

The ideal candidate will have:

At least 3-5 years of experience in producing motion graphics and visual effects for TV, digital, and/or social media platforms

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite and Cinema 4D or other 3D animation software

Experience adapting their work to different production specifications (web, broadcast), e.g. aspect ratio, color profile, etc.

Strong design skills and a solid understanding of motion graphics principles

Training in basic data visualization principles

Strong personal organization skills; experience managing competing priorities and reporting to multiple stakeholders simultaneously

Please submit resume, a brief cover letter, and a reel including at least three work samples showing your proficiency in informational animation to: reinventingtvnews@gmail.com