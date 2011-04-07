Media Bureau asks for comment on petition seeking channel 51 license freeze

The FCC Media Bureau March 28 released a notice asking for comment on a petition filed by CTIA-the Wireless Association and the Rural Cellular Association seeking a freeze on licensing of TV stations on channel 51.

According to the notice, the groups asked the commission in their petition filed March 15 to take three steps:

Revise commission rules to prohibit future licensing of TV stations on channel 51;

Implement an immediate freeze on accepting, processing and granting applications for new or modified broadcast facilities seeking to operate on channel 51;

Accelerate clearance of channel 51 where incumbent channel 51 licensees voluntarily reach agreements to relocate to a different channel.

Those wishing to file comments may do so on or before April 27. Reply comments are due on or before May 12. The proceeding will be treated as "permit but disclose" for purposes of the commission's ex parte rules.